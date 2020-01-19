MLK Day celebration events set in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A series of events will be held in honor of the 2020 Northeast Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

According to a media release from A-State, the 18th annual event will start Sunday with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Celebration at 4 p.m. in the Jonesboro High School auditorium on Hurricane Drive.

A march/parade will also be held at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20 on the A-State campus and will begin at the Military Science Building on Aggie Road. From there, the parade will go east on Marion Berry Parkway and north to Johnson Avenue.

The parade will then go east, then turn south onto University Loop East and will end at Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive. The community program will start at noon at the Fowler Center’s Riceland Hall, with guest speaker John Register.

Register is a Paralympic silver medalist, Desert Shield and Desert Storm veteran and a four-time collegiate All-American track athlete.

“In 1988, Register qualified for the Olympic trials in the 110-meter hurdles, and again in 1992 for the 400-meter hurdles. On May 17, 1994, however, his life would be forever altered with one misstep over the hurdle,” the media release from A-State noted. “A faulty landing severed an artery in his left knee, eventually requiring the amputation of the leg.”

Register later qualified and made the 1996 Paralympic team.

The events will conclude at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20 with the unveiling of the new Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. street signs at the intersection of Commerce and Highland.

The activities are open to the public, and people are welcome to participate.

For more information on the events, people can contact Kenisha Ross at 870-897-3076 or kenisha_ross@yahoo.com.