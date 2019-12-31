Mother looking for justice on 1 year anniversary of double homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A mother is still asking for answers after the one-year anniversary of her daughter and grandson’s murder. Pamela Lewis said she still has a lot of questions about what happened the night of the shooting.

It happened the day after Christmas, Lewis said it gets harder around the holidays because this is when it all happened and although it’s been a year, she’s still waiting for someone to speak up.

“It’s been a year, its been hard,” Lewis said. “It’s been rough.”

There’s been good days and bad days in the Lewis household. Lewis describes her daughter as the life of the party, so during the holiday get together’s it was different.

December of 2018, Lewis’ 23-year-old daughter Ja’Mika Lewis and her 2-year-old grandson Ja’Shun Watson were shot and killed inside an apartment parking lot off West Baseline Road. Lewis said her granddaughter Ja’Siee Watson was inside during the shooting.

Watson was left in the car all night after the shooting but came out healthy and strong. Now Lewis is raising her.

“She is truly an angel and a blessing in disguise. So you know, I’m just doing what I have to do,” Lewis said.

Pictures are all that’s left for 1-year-old Watson as she learns about who her mother and brother were.

“I talk to her about them, I do believe she know that this is them,” Lewis said.

As time passes, still no arrests have been made.

“Knowing that the perpetrator are still out there, haven’t been caught living their life like they’ve done nothing,” Lewis said.

The family continues to ask for someone who knows something to say something. There’s a $50,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest and conviction. They held a memorial in their honor just last week.