North Little Rock police investigating Saturday afternoon homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead after a homicide at an apartment complex in North Little Rock.

The name of the man has not been released.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive man in the 5000 block of Velvet Ridge around 1:30 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering from significant physical injuries.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Detectives are currently processing evidence and conducting interviews.

The man’s body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.