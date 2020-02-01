One in custody as authorities investigate armed robbery at Jordan’s in Brookland

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at the Jordan’s Quik Stop in Brookland, according to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at the Jordan’s on Highway 49.

Authorities also investigated a possible standoff at a residence on Oak Street in Brookland. Rolland said it was not known if both incidents are connected at this point.

However, a man was taken into custody by Arkansas State Police and Craighead County deputies. However, it is not known if the man was involved in the Jordan’s Kwik Stop robbery, officials said.

