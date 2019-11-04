One injured in shooting, suspect turns himself in

HELENA WEST HELENA, Ark. — On November 3, 2019, around 1:36 am, Helena-West Helena Police Officers were called to the area of Kentucky Street about shots being fired.

While en route, Dispatch told officers of a possible gunshot victim at on Kentucky Street. The victim, Aaron Smith, 21, had sustained a gunshot wound. Smith was taken to Helena Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

Officers later received information that Perry Overton Jr. was involved in the shooting on Kentucky Street.

Around 10:15 a.m., Perry Overton Jr. turned himself in for questioning with regards to this incident.

Overton was arrested and taken to Marianna Jail. He is charged with Terroristic Act, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons, Battery in the Second Degree, Aggravated Assault on a Family or Household Member, and Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.