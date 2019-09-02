One killed in Jonesboro crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 67-year-old man died Sunday in a one-vehicle crash in Jonesboro.

According to a post on the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, officers responded to the crash around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 1 in the 4500 block of Johnson Avenue.

“A silver minivan was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway on the south side and struck a tree,” Jonesboro police said in the post.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

