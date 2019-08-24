One person shot as Craighead County deputies investigate shooting

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Craighead County authorities are at the scene of a shooting on Craighead 988 in the Dixie community, according to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.

Deputies got a call around 5 p.m. Aug. 24 about the shooting.

Rolland said deputies are on scene investigating the shooting.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551 or call 911.

