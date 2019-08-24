Breaking News
Homicide in Pulaski County, suspect in custody

One person shot as Craighead County deputies investigate shooting

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Craighead County authorities are at the scene of a shooting on Craighead 988 in the Dixie community, according to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.

Deputies got a call around 5 p.m. Aug. 24 about the shooting.

Rolland said deputies are on scene investigating the shooting.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551 or call 911.

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Craighead County authorities are at the scene of a shooting on Craighead 988 in the Dixie community, according to Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland.

Deputies got a call around 5 p.m. Aug. 24 about the shooting.

Rolland said deputies are on scene investigating the shooting.

Region 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will have more details as they become available.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office at 870-933-4551 or call 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!