Pair of interceptions seal A-State victory in Camellia Bowl

A pair of interceptions by Darreon Jackson and Jeremy Smith sealed the victory for A-State Saturday in the Camellia Bowl before a nationwide audience.

A-State defeated Florida International 34-26 in the battle of former conference foes.

A-State led 14-0 after the first quarter, 20-13 at halftime and 27-23 after three quarters, during the game at the Cramton Bowl on ESPN.

Quarterback Layne Hatcher found wide receivers Omar Bayless and Kirk Merritt several times early in the first half, helping to lead the offense. Hatcher set a Camellia Bowl record with 394 passing yards and 4 TD. Bayless earned MVP honors after a 9 reception, 180-yard performance.

Also, kicker Blake Grupe had two field goals in the first half, including a 37-yarder to give the Red Wolves a 20-10 lead in the second quarter.

Florida International battled back to cut the A-State lead to 27-26 with about 12 minutes left in regulation. But, a 29-yard field goal from FIU kicker Jose Borregales with about five minutes left was no good, giving A-State the ball.