Proposed Benton County budget includes road department upgrades

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Next Thursday, the Benton County quorum court will vote to approve its proposed budget for 2020. Justices of the peace said one thing that’ll be a part of the budget is upgrades to the road department.

The Benton County Road Department upgrade will cost $150,000, but County Judge Barry Moehring said the projects will save thousands by the way it’s set up. Officials said the building was built in the 60s and is falling apart.

The plan is to repurpose two buildings the department already has on-site. Remodeling of the main building would’ve cost at least double what the accepted plan requires, Moehring said.

Moehring said the cost will be paid for out of the county’s regular operating funds, so taxpayers can rest easy.

“We had pretty much unanimous support for this,” Moehring said. “At the county, we pretty much wear our buildings to the end, and that’s where this one is.”

County justices unanimously voted through the upgrades to be included in the budget. Justice of the peace Mike McKenzie said he expects the budget to pass through without any problems.