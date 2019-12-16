UPDATE: Residential fire in Altheimer

UPDATE:

A large response in downtown Altheimer tonight as one home burns, and fire spreads minor damage to a second home.

No injuries have been reported.

Several people have been displaced.

A house in the 600 block of Front Street was destroyed, a second home received relatively minor damage.

Traffic down Front Street and around the scene was disrupted.

Responders believe one person was away from the home when the fire started, they are working to locate that person.

Fire crews are still on the scene to make sure hot spots don’t rekindle.

ORIGINAL:

ALTHEIMER — Developing: Four fire departments responding to a residential fire in Altheimer.

Altheimer, Wabbaseka, Humphrey and Swan Lake fire crews are on the scene of the fire on Front Street.

It broke out around 6:00 p.m.

There is no report of injuries.