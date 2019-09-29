Rogers hosts 5th Annual Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Culinary crews from around the country gathered in Rogers on Saturday for the annual Frisco Inferno BBQ Competition — the official cooking competition of Bikes, Blues & BBQ 2019.

The 5th annual event brought in new teams to compete and others that have shown up every year, like Jake McLeod and his team. Each team is required to cook with pork.

“We just use a dry rub,” said McLeod. “We think it’s going to wow the crowd.”

McLeod said he and his team had been at the park since midnight, and they’re already planning on how to win over voters next year.

Trophies were presented for “Best Butt” and “People’s Choice.”