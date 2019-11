FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Rogers Public Library held its annual library-wide event, Fall Fest, on Saturday in the city.

The Children’s Library had autumn-themed crafts and carnival-style games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There was a petting zoo, pony rides, and games on the front lawn, as well as tons of tabletop games for people to play!

There were also lots of local organizations there to talk about the awesome things they do for the Northwest Arkansas community, as well as local authors.