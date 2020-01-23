Saline County SO: Man sought after attempted assault

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man described as dangerous after an attempted assault.

The man attempted to assault a woman in the Salem Road area, and is believed to be armed with a handgun.

Detectives are looking for a white male, around 6’0″ with a full beard, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

The man left the scene in a champagne colored 2000s model GMC extended cab pickup truck.

Current information indicates that the suspect may have ties to the North Little Rock or Little Rock area.

If you have any information about this incident, or the location of the suspect or his truck, please call the Saline County Sheriff’s Office at 501-303-5647, or call 911.

Anonymous information may be left by calling 501-303-5744.