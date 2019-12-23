Senior citizens benefit from Jonesboro panhandler for holidays

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Christmas is days away, and a local panhandler is at it again this year helping collect gifts for those in need, but this time, there’s a new addition.

Well-known panhandler Tom Jones and other organizations distributed gifts to senior citizens at Lexington Place Nursing Home in Jonesboro.

The Fugarwe Tribe and Jonesboro Optimums Club partnered with Barnes this year to collect and hand out multiple gifts to close to 300 children and 80 nursing home residents this holiday season.

Barnes said last year’s success of helping over 300 children with what they needed drove him and the groups to collect for the elderly this year.

“Giving each child four or five gifts or $50 to $80 of whatever it took for their toys. Some of them food, some of them clothes, caught up some of them on rent,” Barnes said. “But it’s that season! That’s what we do!”

As for the senior citizen patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s, they received stuffed animals, handmade sensory pads with different textures, and snacks as requested.