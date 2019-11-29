Severe Weather Possible Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There will be another stout low pressure system that will provide the chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday with increased winds Saturday and into Sunday.

As temperatures reach into the upper 60s and even low 70s Saturday, the atmosphere will become unstable. With increased low-level wind speeds, some ingredients for severe weather will be present.





Area-wise, the severe weather threat includes much of central and southeastern Arkansas, with the greatest risk, a 15% chance, across the southeastern third of Arkansas.

If a thunderstorm can reach severe status, damaging wind would be the main concern. However, an isolated brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out of the forecast due to changing wind speed and direction with the approach of this cold front.

As far as timing goes for any severe storm would be late morning to early evening. Central Arkansas will most likely see storms from 10 AM to 2 PM and East Arkansas will get them from 2 PM – 6 PM.

We will be monitoring this situation for you and updating you as new information becomes available. Stay Weather Aware.