Shopping local important during Small Business Saturday, business owners say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many major chain retail stores had a chance to shine on Friday after Thanksgiving with Black Friday deals, but the following day, local, independent stores were in the spotlight for Small Business Saturday.

A few hidden gem stores in Region 8 are being highlighted for their deals and the uniqueness of what they have to offer versus what shoppers can get at their regular big-named stores.

Region 8 News stopped by The Refinery, a family-owned clothing business in Jonesboro.

The store’s competitors are places, for example, like Forever 21.

According to BigCommerce.com, small businesses employ close to 50% of the country’s workers.

The Refinery manager says she believes personable relationships help keep their business going.

“We really focus on building relationships with our customers, and everybody that comes in here is like family,” says the weekend manager Chaney Weaver. “We get new stuff in and we know, ‘Oh so and so would like that!’ “Our customers are really our favorite people in the world here.”

Chaney also says due to the community making the store what it is now, they like to give back and pay it forward.

“We constantly are able to donate to the community. Any time anybody comes in with anything as far as needing a donation, as long as you bring us a tax ID form, we love to give back,” says the manager.

Overall, the reason for the annual event is to raise awareness and encourage shoppers to put money into their communities, helping with growth in many aspects.

