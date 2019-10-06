Breaking News
Missing woman found deceased near Interstate 40

Silver Alert issued for Central Arkansas woman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Central Arkansas woman missing since Saturday, according to the Arkansas State Police.

ASP issued the Silver Alert for 76-year-old Shirley Elizabeth Crow.

Crow is from the Ferndale area. She is described as a white female, five feet, six inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

She has white hair and green eyes; and was last seen at the 4400-block of Crow Lane in Little Rock.

She was also last seen driving a 2004 black Ford Ranger, with an Arkansas license plate number 195UVD.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts can call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at 501-340-6963.

