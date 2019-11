LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert at the request of the Little Rock Police Department in an effort to find 77-year-old Norma Whiteside.

Ms. Whiteside went missing Wednesday night, and was last known to be in the 1400 block of Labelle Drive, near 2nd Baptist Church.

She was wearing a white jacket.

Anyone who may have seen her or knows where Norma Whiteside may be is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.