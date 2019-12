BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Two people from Garfield were killed in a single-car accident on Saturday night.

Bobby Hamilton, 40, and Mary Hamilton, 54, were killed when their vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve and struck a tree.

The accident occurred at 7:20 p.m. when their vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 in Garfield.

According to the crash report, the crash occurred on a wet roadway when it was raining.