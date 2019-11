HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — One person suffered minor injuries after a small plane crash near Mitchusson Park in Huntsville on Saturday.

Fire Chief Kevin Shinn said two men were testing out a new plane when it crashed in a wooded area about two miles south of the airport in Huntsville on Saturday morning.

The pilot suffered lacerations to his head, but the passenger was uninjured.

Shinn said the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the accident.