Springdale Animal Services at ‘critical capacity’

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The shelter at Springdale Animal Services has reached critical capacity, the organization announced on Facebook on Friday.

The shelter says it will have to start turning away stray animals due to a lack of space.

ARE YOU READY TO BE HEROES, SPRINGDALE? The shelter is at *critical capacity* and we’re counting on YOU to help us help them. Since yesterday, we have loaded up with dogs, many of whom have owners that are unwilling to claim them. This is bad news for the other homeless pups in need. There is simply no more room at the inn. If you were thinking of adopting a new addition, please stop by! If you can help us get the word out to anyone that you think might be able to help, please share! Thank you for being our hero and theirs! Call or message us for more information.



Director of Animal Services Courtney Kremer said that, since Thursday, 14 large dogs have unexpectedly come into the shelter, and the owners are unwilling to claim them.

“We just never know what’s going to come in,” said Kremer.

If you’re looking to add a new member to your family, Springdale Animal Services is open Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.