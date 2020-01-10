Stuttgart community helps update outdated tornado sirens system 

STUTTGART, Ark. – Stuttgart is banding together to update the tornado sirens in the city.

For the last few years, the city says, the sirens were outdated and were not reliable. This possibly causing a dangerous situation.

An updated tornado siren system is equipment Stuttgart hopes to never have to use, but the city says they are glad to have it.

Mark Duke is the Stuttgart Chief of Police. He says for years the city had an outdated system that wasn’t reliable. If severe weather was hitting the city, he says, his officers had to physically warn the town.

“If a situation occurred with a possible tornado they would have to ride the areas in that area with the PA system to tell people to take shelter, take shelter, and dodge out,” Duke said.

When the new mayor says when he took over, updating the broken sirens was a priority. The mayor says it was going to cost $75,000. It’s money the city didn’t have up front.

“Small towns, small town budget,” Duke said.

The city says they worked with “Stuttgart Unlimited” it’s an organization of business and professionals who help with the city’s growth. They gave Stuttgart the money they needed to get the parts necessary for working tornado sirens.

“It took us about 6 weeks to 2 months to get everything. Parts and everything came in,” Mayor David Earney said.

They say they wouldn’t have been able to fix this problem so quickly otherwise.

“Banding together is the only way you can keep small towns safe,” Duke said.

The city is paying “Stuttgart Unlimited” back. They give them a check each month.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management says don’t rely on one way to get a warning about severe weather. To learn more visit https://adem.arkansas.gov/plan-prepare.