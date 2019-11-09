Suspects wanted in Pine Bluff gun theft case 

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking for your help finding and identifying two wanted suspects.

Pine Bluff Police say on Saturday two people broke into a car near 30th and Ash Street. They stole guns from a vehicle. 

The two are considered armed and dangerous. A substantial award is available for anyone with information leading to arrest and conviction of these suspects. 

If you know anything, contact the Pine Bluff Police Department Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. 

