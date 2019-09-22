Tournament brings 68 teams, economic boost to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Kids and cleats hit the diamonds Saturday at the Southside Softball Complex.

A total of 68 teams were at the Arkansas State Ladies Red Wolves Classic three-day tournament.

Assistant Park Coordinator Caleb Proffer said it’s a great way to get out some friendly competition and also boost Jonesboro’s economy.

“They’re staying in our hotels and they’re eating out at restaurants, they’re going shopping,” he said. “Girls love to shop. When they get done at their game, they’re immediately going to find their favorite boutique. It’s a great addition to our community.”

The A-State ladies softball team puts on the tournament and they’re looking forward to some great ball played this weekend.