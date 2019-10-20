Two Region 8 breast cancer survivors recognized at ‘Survivor Hall’ reception

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -In October, millions of people across the world bring awareness to breast cancer, but today in Region 8 two breast cancer survivors were recognized.

The ladies – Patti McWayne and Jamillah Estes – were presented their own inspirational portrait during the Warrior Women Survivor Hall reception and added to the ‘Survivor Hall’ inside of St. Bernards Imaging Center in Jonesboro.

The hall was created in 2006 to honor women fighting breast cancer and to serve as a testimony to other patients who go through the building every day.

McWayne, who is a 22-year survivor, calls her story and recognition a blessing.

“Oh, I feel so honored to have it hang here and for everyone to come by and see that it’s not a death sentence. People do live after they are diagnosed with breast cancer,” McWayne said.

A new picture is added to the Survivor Hall every one to two years.