UAPB celebrates Black History Month with exhibit featuring local civil rights events

PINE, BLUFF, Ark. – With February just around the corner, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is gearing up to celebrate Black History Month.

The exhibit is on the second floor inside Childress Hall on UAPB’s campus.

The University Museum and Cultural Center at UAPB will debut an exhibit entitled, “Rooted in Change”.

Created by a student at the university it aims to showcase locals who stood up for civil rights during the 1960s.

Stephanie Sims, the museum director and curator, says she hopes the exhibit helps bridge the gap for all generations by allowing people to see archived footage of past events that helped shape local cities.

“This happened in our own backyard,” says Sims. “This happened right here in Pine Bluff and also in Little Rock – so it gives our younger audiences an opportunity to find a connection with the past.”

The exhibit will observe several local civil rights organizations and leaders, including well-known comedian and activist Dick Gregory.

News articles and documents during the 1950’s – 1960’s Civil Rights Movement will be showcased at the exhibit.

Gregory was arrested in Pine Bluff during the 1960s.

The exhibit is free to the public and will be on display the entire month of February.

For more information on exhibit show times and campus location, click here.