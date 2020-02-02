Update: Arkansan does not have 2019 Novel Coronavirus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Results show the Arkansan who underwent tests does NOT have novel coronavirus.

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) has received the results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for the person under investigation for novel coronavirus.

ADH continues to work closely with the CDC and other agencies across the country to monitor the novel coronavirus and update the public as we learn more.

Further updates on novel coronavirus can be found here.

If you have questions or concerns, you can contact ADH at 800-803-7847.