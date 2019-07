LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Albert Lee Singleton is accused of running over a Veteran Affairs officer and breaking his ankle while trying to escape a traffic stop.

According to the arrest report, during the stop, Singleton refused to show his I.d. and began to restart his car.

That’s when the officer grabbed Singleton’s wrist who reportedly dragged him 25 feet before running the officer over.

Singleton was booked in the Pulaski County Jail with no bond.