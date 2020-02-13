Wife remembers husband killed in shooting 5 years later

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Wednesday marks the 5-year anniversary for the death of Frank Steinsiek, a Sherwood man who was shot and killed in 2015.

It happened when Steinsiek was trying to sell a motorcycle to a man on Craigslist.

Little Rock Police said he was taken to the hospital but died the next morning.

Frank’s wife, Paula Steinsiek has been a part of our Victory Over Violence series.

Fox 16 started the campaign in 2017 to try to curb violent crime in the capital city through community involvement.

“I’m still just amazed at the love that people give me, and I know that’s because they loved Frank,” Steinsiek said.

Now Steinsiek is speaking again to keep her husband’s memory alive.

“He was just that amazing of a person, he would do anything for anybody,” Steinsiek said.

Jeramy Hobbs was arrested one day later for murder. Court documents show he was later found guilty and sentenced to 40 years in prison. Meanwhile Steinsiek said it’s important to share his story and make people aware.

“Since Frank’s death, the whole Central Arkansas area all now have places at the police station where you can go and make your exchange,” Steinsiek said.

Meanwhile the void is still there for his family.

“My heart aches in a different way today than it did five years ago,” Steinsiek said.

Although he’s gone. The pictures that bring back memories are a prize possession, Steinsiek said they keep the happiness around.

“I miss just holding his hand,” Steinsiek said. “But the pictures they mean so much to us.”

The community has helped keep his memory alive. Every year there is a special hockey tournament to honor him, his old job gives out a special award to an employee in his honor, and there’s a scholarship given out in his memory.

“Just remember him and his kind heart, and how much love he had to give, and I think we still all feel it because we keep him alive,” Steinsiek said.

The special hockey tournament in honor of Steinsiek is March 15th at the Arkansas Stadium. If you would live to attend or donate you can contact Paula Steinsiek here.