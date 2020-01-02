Windgate Foundation gifts UAFS 1.7 million dollars

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith announced today that it will receive three new gifts totaling more than $1.7 million from the Windgate Foundation.

Windgate gave $15.5 million to build Windgate Art & Design, the university’s state of the art gallery, workspace, classroom and office building on the corner of Waldron Road and Kinkead Avenue.

The new gifts are $54,000 to be used by the Letterpress Program, $700,000 to be added to the Windgate Art and Design Building Endowment, and $1 million to establish the Windgate Art Scholarship Endowment.

The gift for the Letterpress program is a continuation of an existing grant.

It will provide funds for equipment and supplies, student-employee salaries, student scholarships, and visiting artists.

Windgate Art & Design acts as a portal to the campus. The gallery is free and open to the public during business hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story