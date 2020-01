LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found near a road in rural Lonoke County.

The identity of the victim is unavailable at this time.

The Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an unresponsive woman on Tomlinson Road around 5:00 p.m.

Deputies responded and found the deceased woman.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, but there is no word yet on the cause of the woman’s death.