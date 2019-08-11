Word of Truth Christian Fellowship Church gives away shoes at “Kicks for Christ”

A ministry in Lonoke has exceeded its goal, providing shoes to hundreds of students in time for the first day of class.

The aim of the Word of Truth Christian Fellowship was to provide 100 pairs of shoes to kids, but they ended up being able to provide over 300.

Pastor Carlos Wallace calls the program “Kicks for Christ”.

He says his organization has provided school haircuts in the past, but this year he was moved to do something different.

” Some kids get teased because they don’t have new shoes going back to school. So what we wanted to do was we want to alleviate that problem as much as possible” –

Carlos Wallace/Pastor of Word of Truth Christian Fellowship Church

The event took place at the Lonoke Community Center.

Pastor Wallace plans to give away shoes again next year.

He says 500 pairs will be the new goal.





