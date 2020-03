LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is hospitalized after being shot in the buttocks shortly after 4:30 Sunday evening.

It is believed to have happened in the 4300 block of West 23rd Street.

Officers responded to a shot spotter report of about nine gunshots at that location.

A short time later, the victim showed up at a local hospital.

He is stable.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department.