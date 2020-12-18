4A State Championship is Set Between Two Offensive Powerhouses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The last weekend of 2020 high school football is upon us. There are two more games left to play at War Memorial stadium and the 12:00 p.m. game is the 4A state title game between Shiloh Christian and Rivercrest.

The Saints made it to the title game in 2019, but fell short to Joe T. Robinson 56-28. They graduated 24 seniors that Summer and had only 10 return. But in 2020, they came back with something to prove.

They boast an (11-1) record with their only loss coming from Page high school (Oklahoma) 27-26. Every other team has been a walk in the park. In the 4A semi finals, Shiloh Christian beat then-unbeaten Stuttgart 56-7. The last time Shiloh Christian won a state championship was in 2010, winning seven in its program’s history.

Rivercrest won its last state championship in 2017, and is on an undefeated run this year. The Colts offense is run from quarterback Kam Turner who has passed for over 2,800 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions and also ran for over 1,700 yards and 24 touchdowns.

The Colts have won three titles in its programs history.

The game kicks off at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday December, 19. You can watch the game on Arkansas PBS.