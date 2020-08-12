A-State Football Adds September 12 Game at Kansas State to 2020 Schedule

JONESBORO, Ark. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Wednesday it has added another game to its 2020 football schedule as the Red Wolves are now slated to play Big 12 Conference-member Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Sept. 12.

The Red Wolves now once again have 12 games on their 2020 schedule after also announcing last week the addition of a Sept. 19 home game against UCA. A-State’s contests against the Bears and Wildcats replace its games against Michigan and Howard that were previously on its schedule.

Arkansas State will face Kansas State for just the third time in school history, last meeting 40 years ago in 1980. The two programs first played in 1948 and each of the two previous contests were played in Manhattan, Kan.

The last time A-State played a Big 12 opponent was 2009 when it faced then-member Nebraska before the Huskers moved to the Big Ten Conference. While the Red Wolves haven’t faced a Big 12 opponent the last 10 seasons, it played at least one opponent from the league every year from 2003-09.

The Wildcats completed the 2019 season with an 8-5 overall record and 5-4 mark in league play. They ended the year with a narrow 20-17 setback against Navy in the Liberty Bowl. K-State has appeared in a bowl game nine of the last 10 seasons, including the 2012 campaign when it finished ranked 12th in the nation in the Associated Press Poll.

The 2019 season saw A-State make its ninth consecutive bowl-game appearance, capping off an 8-5 campaign by defeating Florida International in the Camellia Bowl. The Red Wolves’ bowl streak is the 14th longest in the nation.



A-State has piled up 75 victories over the last nine years to tie the 24th most in the nation over that span. The Red Wolves have also strung together 15 consecutive years with a winning record at Centennial Bank Stadium dating back to 2005. The program is 68-17 (.800 winning percentage) at the stadium since the 2005 campaign and has won 43 of its last 53 home outings.

Season tickets for A-State’s 2020 campaign are currently on sale through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance. They are available by calling 870-972-2781 or going online to AStateRedWolves.com.