After a Tough Non Conference Schedule, the Bears Win First Two Games of Southland Play

CONWAY, Ark. — When a team starts the season (1-7) you don’t normally think it’s going to be a successful year. The University of Central Arkansas men’s basketball is changing the tide.

The Bears started the first eight games of the 2020-21 season with seven losses, however the losses came from three SEC teams (including Arkansas), the reigning Sun Belt champs in the Little Rock Trojans, and No. 22 Saint Louis and No. 2 Baylor. Needless to say that this team is battle tested, and they are taking that experience into conference play.

UCA is (2-0) and is one of three unbeaten teams in Southland play. To start the new year they beat Mcneese by 14 and beat New Orleans by 4 Wednesday night. They are now (3-7) overall and hope to extend their conference win streak to three games come Saturday when they host Sam Houston State.

Fox 16 sports reporter Troy Lynch caught up with the team to see how they handled the tough non-conference schedule and how it’s helping them now.