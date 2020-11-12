After an Unprecedented Season, Pine Bluff is Ready to Host the Bombers in the First Round of the Playoffs

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, we still had high school football in Arkansas. Now after a chaotic regular season, it’s time for the playoffs.

Teams, left and right, are dropping out due to the coronavirus, but there are still games to be played. One of the best first round matchups can be found in 6A between the (4-3) Pine Bluff Zebras and the (5-5) Mountain Home Bombers.

The Zebras had an odd year. They only played one game on their home field and that came on the last week of the regular season against Sheridan. The other “home” game they played was in the second week, but they still had to drive an hour to play Little Rock Parkview at War Memorial stadium.

Pine Bluff went (1-3) through the first four weeks, but even with all the cancellations and constant traveling, the Zebras ended the regular season on a three game win-streak.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch caught up with head coach Rod Stinson to see how his team handled the 2020 season and what to expect from the Bombers Friday night.

The game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. from Pine Bluff high school. You can watch the highlights on Fox 16 at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. or on FearlessFriday.com.