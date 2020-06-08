After School Merger, the Future Gryphons are Gearing Up for Football Season

Two Isn't Always Better Than One

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When worlds collide no one knows what the outcome will be. But, it’s an exciting time for Little Rock Southwest high school.

Southwest high is currently being built and will have its first school year starting in Fall 2020. The facilities will be done in July and that’s when the Gryphon football team will make the transition to its new home.

In order for a new high school to be born, two other had to merge. When J.A. Fair and McClellan high school joined forces that gave the football team more players and a chance to be more competitive.

The Gryphons are led by long time Arkansas high school coach Daryl Patton and will compete in the 7A-Central conference.