After Texas Road Trip, Joe T. Robinson Renews Rivalry with Nashville

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The reigning 4A state champions, Joe T. Robinson had a mid-season schedule change due to COVID-19. Instead of playing a conference opponent in Arkadelphia, they traveled to Dallas Texas to take on Deion Sanders’ Trinity Christian team.

The Senators got shutout 54-0, but now are more motivated than ever to get back to their winning ways. This week they travel 2.5 hours to play in conference rival Nashville Friday night.

The (3-1) Scrappers are a senior laced team with tons of talent.

You can catch live coverage and highlights of this game on Fox 16’s Fearless Friday show at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.