Arkansas 2020 Football Recruiting Class So Far

FAYETTEVILLE — The Sam Pittman era’s first recruiting class is coming together ahead of February’s National Signing Day.
FOX16’s Nick Walters shows the Razorbacks’ signees and commits from the 2020 class as of January 20th.
Signees
Myles Slusher — 4-Star Safety, Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, OK)
Darin Turner — 4-Star WR, Memphis Central (Memphis, TN)
Blayne Toll — 3-Star DE, Hazen (Hazen, AR)
Jashaud Stewart — 3-Star OLB, Jonesboro (Jonesboro, AR)
Catrell Wallace — 3-Star OLB, Bryant (Bryant, AR)
Kelin Burrle — 3-Star OLB, Helen Cox (Harvey, AR)
Ray Curry Jr. — 3-Star OT, White Station (Memphis, TN)
Julius Coates — 3-Star DE, East Mississippi C.C. (Scooba, MS)
Dominique Johnson — 3-Star RB, Crowley (Crowley, TX)
Commits
Nick Turner — 3-Star S, Brother Martin (New Orleans, LA)
Jaqualin McGhee — 3-Star DE, Peach County (Fort Valley, GA)
JT Towers — 3-Star ILB, Joe T. Robinson (Little Rock, AR)