FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS.

The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2. The Crimson Tide have a 24-8 lead in the all-time series. Alabama is making its first trip to Fayetteville since Dec. 12, 2020.

This weekend, Arkansas takes on No. 23 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 6 p.m. CT on Sept. 24. The game will air on ESPN.