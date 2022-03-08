LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2021 high school football season is behind us, but for 36 players their college football days are right in front of them.

There’s no real offseason for football players and Arkansas Elite 100 is making sure their pool of talent is reaching its maximum potential, because to them ‘free tuition is the mission.’

Our Troy Lynch spoke with Arkansas Elite 100 director Jaid Taylor to get a better look at the organization and how they’ve been so successful getting so many Arkansans to achieve their dream to play football at the college level.

Tell them folks stop playin 😤 At the end of the day @ArElite100 biggest program out da Souf! Free tuition always been da mission 🙏🏾 God is good pic.twitter.com/3ar8YiYEHn — HONCHO 🏁 (@JaidTaylorLive) March 1, 2022

If you want more information on Arkansas Elite 100 you can go to their Facebook or Twitter page.