Arkansas Erases 11-Point Deficit To Beat Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – Isaiah Joe tied a career high with 34 points, and had two steals inside the final 2:20, to lead Arkansas to a 76-72 come-from-behind win at Ole Miss Saturday evening at The Pavilion.

The Razorbacks were down 11, the same margin it was down in the second half in a come-from-behind win at Indiana Dec. 29.

Down five with six minutes to play, Joe drained a 3-pointer and, on the play, Adrio Bailey was fouled. Bailey sank both free throws for a 5-point possession to tie the game, 64-64.

Joe’s first big steal down the stretch came at 2:20 and he converted it into a fastbreak layup for a four-point lead. His second steal came with 18 seconds left. The Rebels fouled Joe and he sank both free throws. Later, Ole Miss, down two, missed a jumper and Jimmy Whitt Jr., grabbed the rebound. He was fouled with eight seconds left and made both free throws to secure the win.

Mason Jones finished with 13 points and career-high nine assists while Whitt had 11 points.

Arkansas returns home for two games, hosting Vanderbilt on Wednesday (Jan. 15) and Kentucky on Saturday (Jan. 18). The Vanderbilt game is set for a 7:30 pm start on the SEC Network. The sold-out Kentucky game is set to begin at 3:00 pm and will be televised on ESPN.Powered by

