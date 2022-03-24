A Sweet Sixteen match-up between 4-seed Arkansas and 1-seed Gonzaga in San Francisco was just as expected, a battle.

Gonzaga jumped out the a 16-12 lead early in the 1st half.

Trey Wade hit a 3-pointer with 10:27 left in the first to give Arkansas a 17-16 lead, but the Zags took it right back at the other end of the court.

A 22-17 game with 7:26 left to go in the 1st, both teams rebounding well on the defensive side of the ball. The Hogs with 12, and Gonzaga with 13. Offensive boards were another story. Just 2 second chance points for the Arkansas.

Jaylin Williams broke the single season rebound record in the 1st half. He needed 7 to tie the record coming into the game.

Arkansas took at 32-29 lead with under a minute to play.