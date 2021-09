Arkansas great Darren McFadden returns to Little Rock Touchdown Club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The greatest to ever put on a Razorback helmet was back in Little Rock today. Former Arkansas running back and 10 year NFL veteran Darren McFadden was the most recent guest at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

During his time as a Hog McFadden was a two-time Doak Walker award winner, a two-time All-American, and a two-time Heisman runner-up. Each year he ran for over 1,000 yards and 10+ touchdowns. His best year was in 2007 when he ran for over 1,800 yards and 16 scores.

He was drafted fourth overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2008 and had two 1,000+ rushing yard seasons in his career.