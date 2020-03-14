Arkansas Had a Stacked 2020 Sports Hall of Fame Class

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday night at the Statehouse Convention Center was the 62nd annual Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.
The 2020 class had eight inductees and was stacked with talent. Here’s the list of the inductees:
- All-American Red Heads (1936-1986) – One of the first professional women’s basketball teams.
- Anthony Lucas: Razorbacks Wide Receiver (1995-1999) – Made the game-winning catch to beat No. 3 Tennessee in 1999.
- Veronica Campbell-Brown: Razorbacks Track & Field (Graduated in 2006) – Won eight olympic medals, three gold.
- Gus Malzahn: Football coach in Arkansas – Malzahn was a high school football coach at three different Arkansas schools for 15+ years and won three state championships. He had brief coaching stints at Arkansas, Arkansas State, and Henderson State. He’s the current head coach at Auburn University.
- Jim Counce: Razorbacks Basketball (1975-1978) – Was a starter in 1977 and 1978. Helped the Hogs in one of the most successful eras of Arkansas Basketball.
- Ron Marvel: Central Arkansas women’s basketball coach – Marvel is the winningest women’s coach in Arkansas history. In 24 seasons at UCA he won 489 games. He retired in 2004.
- Ike Forte: Razorbacks Football (1974-1976) – After transferring from Tyler Junior College, Ike was first team All-SWC in 1974. He had eight 100-yard rushing games for Arkansas and played in the NFL for six years.
- John Tate: Arkansas State Basketball (1985-1989) – Tate was a two-time small college All-American, making three all-conference basketball teams at A-State. He is third in school history in career points with 1,776.