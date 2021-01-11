Arkansas Punishers Kick Off First Season Saturday with Plenty of Natural State Talent

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Football is back! It might seem odd to read that in January, but on Saturday the 16th we get our first glimpse of Arkansas minor league football.

The Arkansas Punishers are a semi-pro football team based out of Little Rock and starts its first season Saturday. They play in the Texas Football league and have started recruited players since July 2020.

The roster consists of players who have various different football backgrounds. Most of them have full-time jobs but they either want a second chance of playing or just want to continue to play the game they love.

Fox 16’s Troy Lynch talked to head coach Justin Bowie and some players to see how the team is looking before the preseason starts.

The Punishers’ first game is Saturday, January 16 at War Memorial Stadium against the Telequah Vipers. Kickoff is at 2:00 p.m. Admission is free and it will air on the Southern Sports Network.