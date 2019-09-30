Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 7. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:

OVERALL
RecordPtsPrv
1. Bryant (24)4-02401
2. Greenwood4-01972
3. Bentonville4-01963
4. North Little Rock2-21734
5. Conway3-11265
6. Pulaski Academy3-1956
(tie) Harrison4-0957
8. LR Christian4-0503
9. Searcy4-0232
10. Lake Hamilton4-0214

Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 16, Nashville 12, LR Catholic 12, LR Central 12, Bentonville West 11, Fayetteville 8, Cabot 7, Shiloh Christian 6, Morrilton 6, FS Northside 5, Joe T. Robinson 4, Arkadelphia 3, Springdale Har-Ber 3.

Class 6A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Greenwood (24)4-01201
2. Searcy4-0842
3. Lake Hamilton4-0704
4. Jonesboro3-1613
5. Benton1-318NR

Others receiving votes: West Memphis 16, El Dorado 5.

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harrison (9)4-01021
2. Pulaski Academy (9)3-1992
3. LR Christian (6)4-0823
4. Morrilton2-2334
5. Wynne3-1325

Others receiving votes: Maumelle 5, Valley View 4, LR Parkview 2, Texarkana 1, Hot Springs 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Nashville (14)4-01072
2. Arkadelphia (4)3-1821
(tie) Joe T. Robinson (4)4-0822
4. Shiloh Christian (2)4-0645
5. Dardanelle4-015NR

Others receiving votes: Warren 8, Rivercrest 2, West Helena 1, Ozark 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Rison (12)3-151
2. Camden Harmony Grove (1)3-142
3. Osceola (4)3-133
4. McGehee (3)4-025
5. Harding Academy (4)4-01NR

Others receiving votes: Prescott 29, Booneville 7, Newport 6, Clinton 4, Mansfield 3, Melbourne 3, Hoxie 1, Jessieville 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Hazen (14)4-01051
2. Junction City (5)3-1833
3. Fordyce (5)4-0652
4. Foreman4-0464
5. Gurdon2-2195

Others receiving votes: McCrory 6, Magnet Cove 8, Earle 3, Poyen 1, Salem 1, Parkers Chapel 1.

