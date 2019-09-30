Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 7. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:
|OVERALL
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Bryant (24)
|4-0
|240
|1
|2. Greenwood
|4-0
|197
|2
|3. Bentonville
|4-0
|196
|3
|4. North Little Rock
|2-2
|173
|4
|5. Conway
|3-1
|126
|5
|6. Pulaski Academy
|3-1
|95
|6
|(tie) Harrison
|4-0
|95
|7
|8. LR Christian
|4-0
|50
|3
|9. Searcy
|4-0
|23
|2
|10. Lake Hamilton
|4-0
|21
|4
Others receiving votes: Jonesboro 16, Nashville 12, LR Catholic 12, LR Central 12, Bentonville West 11, Fayetteville 8, Cabot 7, Shiloh Christian 6, Morrilton 6, FS Northside 5, Joe T. Robinson 4, Arkadelphia 3, Springdale Har-Ber 3.
|Class 6A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Greenwood (24)
|4-0
|120
|1
|2. Searcy
|4-0
|84
|2
|3. Lake Hamilton
|4-0
|70
|4
|4. Jonesboro
|3-1
|61
|3
|5. Benton
|1-3
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 16, El Dorado 5.
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harrison (9)
|4-0
|102
|1
|2. Pulaski Academy (9)
|3-1
|99
|2
|3. LR Christian (6)
|4-0
|82
|3
|4. Morrilton
|2-2
|33
|4
|5. Wynne
|3-1
|32
|5
Others receiving votes: Maumelle 5, Valley View 4, LR Parkview 2, Texarkana 1, Hot Springs 1.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nashville (14)
|4-0
|107
|2
|2. Arkadelphia (4)
|3-1
|82
|1
|(tie) Joe T. Robinson (4)
|4-0
|82
|2
|4. Shiloh Christian (2)
|4-0
|64
|5
|5. Dardanelle
|4-0
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Warren 8, Rivercrest 2, West Helena 1, Ozark 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rison (12)
|3-1
|5
|1
|2. Camden Harmony Grove (1)
|3-1
|4
|2
|3. Osceola (4)
|3-1
|3
|3
|4. McGehee (3)
|4-0
|2
|5
|5. Harding Academy (4)
|4-0
|1
|NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 29, Booneville 7, Newport 6, Clinton 4, Mansfield 3, Melbourne 3, Hoxie 1, Jessieville 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hazen (14)
|4-0
|105
|1
|2. Junction City (5)
|3-1
|83
|3
|3. Fordyce (5)
|4-0
|65
|2
|4. Foreman
|4-0
|46
|4
|5. Gurdon
|2-2
|19
|5
Others receiving votes: McCrory 6, Magnet Cove 8, Earle 3, Poyen 1, Salem 1, Parkers Chapel 1.