Arkansas State beats Texas State 38-14

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Marcel Murray ran 22 times for 114 yards and two touchdowns to help Arkansas State beat Texas State 38-14 on Saturday night.

Omar Bayless had seven catches for 77 yards and two TDs for the Red Wolves (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference), who outscored the Bobcats 21-0 in the second half.

Murray ran for both of his touchdowns in the third quarter, scoring from 13 and 16 yards. Layne Hatcher’s 2-yard TD pass to Bayless capped the scoring with 9:48 left in the game.

Hatcher was 18 of 28 for 158 yards and two touchdowns. Jamal Jones ran 13 times for 63 yards and a score.

Arkansas State led 17-0 after Jones scored from 7 yards in the second quarter. Texas State (2-5, 1-2) scored a pair of touchdowns before the end of the half to cut the deficit to 17-14.

Tyler Vitt completed 15 of 27 passes for 146 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Bobcats.

