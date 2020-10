JONESBORO, Ark. — The (2-2) Arkansas State Red Wolves resume Sun Belt play Thursday night after a 50-27 win over in-state rival Central Arkansas last week.

The Red Wolves host Georgia State that is (1-1) on the year. The Panthers have had to deal with multiple cancellations and postponements, but did beat East Carolina University a week ago by 20.

However, A-State comes into the contest as 3.5 point favorites with the over/under being 72.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.